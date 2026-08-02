Parov Stelar Now Wants to Become Mayor

The Best of Old and New

Shortly after 9 p.m., however, the question was quickly answered: The master pulls it off, and the audience loves it. The nearly 120 minutes that followed were more varied than ever and more exciting than they’ve been in a long time. Parov Stelar skillfully blended familiar favorites with new material, never losing touch with the audience. The fans were, so to speak, eating out of his hand, dancing, singing, and cheering right up until the very last second.