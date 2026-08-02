Concert in Gmunden
Parov Stelar Now Wants to Become Mayor
“I’m running for mayor of Gmunden.” This statement—which was presumably not meant entirely seriously—says a lot about the concert by electro-swing artist Parov Stelar at Toscanapark in Gmunden. Because the mastermind, the band, and 5,000 enthusiastic fans had one thing above all else on this balmy evening: a lot of fun.
For many die-hard fans in the run-up to the completely sold-out concert as part of the Salzkammergut Festwochen Gmunden, the main question was likely how the global star from the Mühlviertel would blend old and new on stage. After all, Parov Stelar’s latest album, “Artifact”—which is at times quite dark—has relatively little in common with the familiar and much-loved electroswing of the past.
The Best of Old and New
Shortly after 9 p.m., however, the question was quickly answered: The master pulls it off, and the audience loves it. The nearly 120 minutes that followed were more varied than ever and more exciting than they’ve been in a long time. Parov Stelar skillfully blended familiar favorites with new material, never losing touch with the audience. The fans were, so to speak, eating out of his hand, dancing, singing, and cheering right up until the very last second.
A Great Band and Lots of Fun
But that wasn’t just thanks to Mühlviertel native Marcus Füreder—it was also due to his fantastic band, which has stood by him faithfully for years and was accompanied by a sensational eight-piece string ensemble. You could tell just by looking at the musicians that they were having a blast—no question that this enthusiasm rubbed off on the enthusiastic audience.
And Füreder himself, not usually one for grand statements, was in a playful mood. After someone pointed out that he wasn’t just performing live in Gmunden but that his artwork was also on display, he said with a wink, “I want to become mayor of Gmunden, too.” Well then...
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