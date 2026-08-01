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Half-Year Report

410 Business Failures and 3,700 New Start-ups

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01.08.2026 15:00
Most of the new businesses were established in the trade and skilled trades sectors ...
Most of the new businesses were established in the trade and skilled trades sectors (illustrative image).(Bild: KANGWANS - stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

In the first six months of the year, Upper Austria recorded just under 3,700 new business start-ups. While this is slightly fewer than in the same period last year, it is nine times the number of business bankruptcies during that same period.

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In the first half of 2026, exactly 3,699 new companies were founded in Upper Austria. This represents a slight decline of 0.8 percent compared to the same period last year. By contrast, there was a significant increase of 17 percent in business takeovers: 396 companies have already been taken over this year (compared to 338 last year).

Significant Differences by Industry
There are significant differences between sectors: The trade and skilled trades sectors recorded by far the most new business formations, with 1,504 companies. These were followed by retail (991) and information and consulting (722). And in the crisis-stricken manufacturing sector, three new companies were founded.

Nine Times More New Start-ups Than Bankruptcies
“We’re seeing an upward trend, especially among technologically innovative startups. Many international teams and the well-coordinated support network in Upper Austria are contributing to this,” says Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, commenting on the figures.

An interesting comparison: The nearly 3,700 new companies founded in Upper Austria in the first half of the year are offset by “only” about 410 corporate bankruptcies. In other words, there were about nine times as many new companies as bankruptcies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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