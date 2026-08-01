Spain Ignored Warning About the Ceuta Rush

Just as quickly as the situation in Ceuta escalated, it is said to have calmed down again. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares effectively declared the crisis over on Friday. Nearly all of the 60,000 migrants are said to have already returned to neighboring Morocco. However, some have remained in Ceuta, and the reception centers are overwhelmed. On Friday night, migrants roamed the streets, looking for a place to sleep, among other things, as shown in footage from the broadcaster RTVE.