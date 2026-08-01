“Embarrassing!” Press Mocks FIFA After Backtracking

Infantino’s future is more uncertain than ever

Now Infantino no longer seems untouchable. “The Swiss official is now trying to limit the damage—he’s downright desperate. But his realization comes too late; the balance of power has shifted. Suddenly, the 59-year-old’s professional future is more uncertain than ever, and re-election in March 2027 is no longer a foregone conclusion. Quite the opposite,” according to “Kicker.”