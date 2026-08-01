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Is Infantino About to Fall?

“Embarrassing!” Press Mocks FIFA After Backtracking

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01.08.2026 11:26
Gianni Infantino has failed with his investor plans. Now the FIFA boss is under enormous ...
Gianni Infantino has failed with his investor plans. Now the FIFA boss is under enormous pressure.(Bild: AFP/SAUL LOEB)
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Gianni Infantino backtracks—and the international press is coming down hard on the FIFA boss. “Infantino makes an embarrassing about-face on plans to commercialize the World Cup,” scoffs the “Daily Mail,” for example. Moreover, there are now even doubts about whether the 56-year-old Swiss will remain in office.

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A bombshell early Saturday morning: FIFA is abandoning its controversial investor plans. The proposal will not be pursued further, Infantino explained in a statement. “After carefully listening to all points of view, it has become clear that the project has led to divisions that—regardless of the level of support—are no longer in the interest of the original goal,” he said, explaining his decision.

Gianni Infantino (right) and Donald Trump
Gianni Infantino (right) and Donald Trump(Bild: EPA/SHAWN THEW)

“Humiliating defeat” for FIFA boss
The British “Daily Mail” describes it as a “humiliating defeat” for Infantino. The “Guardian” runs the headline: “Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors has failed spectacularly.” In Italy, the “Gazzetta dello Sport” breathes a sigh of relief: “Enough is enough! Common sense has prevailed.” The French “L’Equipe” describes the world governing body as being in crisis.

It is “a global setback for the FIFA president,” emphasizes the Spanish “As.” “It was only a matter of time before Infantino’s outlandish idea would fail, especially after the resignation of Carlos Cordeiro, FIFA’s chief advisor. UEFA led the resistance—and now Infantino has lost the battle.” And “El País” sums it up: “Soccer, with its millions of fans, has triumphed over external actors; FIFA has lost.” 

Gianni Infantino has failed with his investor plans. Now the FIFA boss is under enormous ...
Gianni Infantino has failed with his investor plans. Now the FIFA boss is under enormous pressure.(Bild: AFP/SAUL LOEB)

Infantino’s future is more uncertain than ever
Now Infantino no longer seems untouchable. “The Swiss official is now trying to limit the damage—he’s downright desperate. But his realization comes too late; the balance of power has shifted. Suddenly, the 59-year-old’s professional future is more uncertain than ever, and re-election in March 2027 is no longer a foregone conclusion. Quite the opposite,” according to “Kicker.”

This is what the plan looked like
FIFA’s plans centered on its powerful president, Infantino, and had envisaged generating billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those for the World Cup. To implement this, FIFA intended to establish the subsidiary FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

According to reports, the world governing body set a deadline of September 19 for approval of the planned investor deal and promised a special payment in return. But all of that is now off the table...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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