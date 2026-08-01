Plan Scrapped—But Another Change Is Taking Shape

The 2030 tournament would already be the longest in World Cup history

During the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—which was held for the first time with 48 teams—Infantino sparked the discussion about a further expansion of the field. It is a topic that “definitely” should be considered after the World Cup, said the 56-year-old. The whole world should be allowed to dream of the World Cup, “not just Europe and South America.”