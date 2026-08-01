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FIFA Steps Up the Pressure

Plan Scrapped—But Another Change Is Taking Shape

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01.08.2026 09:00
Gianni Infantino and his team are ramping up the pressure. Will 64 teams soon be participating ...
Gianni Infantino and his team are ramping up the pressure. Will 64 teams soon be participating in the World Cup?(Bild: EPA/SAM WASSON)
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While the controversial investor plans have been off the table since Saturday, another change is taking shape: FIFA is continuing to push for a possible expansion of the World Cup to 64 teams!

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As reported by The Guardian, ESPN, Sky News, and others, citing documents from the world governing body in their possession, FIFA intends to commission a study on the implications of a potential expansion. According to the reports, an independent firm is to be selected for this purpose by August 14. That firm would then have four weeks to analyze the proposed expansion.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino(Bild: AFP/PATRICK T. FALLON)

The 2030 tournament would already be the longest in World Cup history
During the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—which was held for the first time with 48 teams—Infantino sparked the discussion about a further expansion of the field. It is a topic that “definitely” should be considered after the World Cup, said the 56-year-old. The whole world should be allowed to dream of the World Cup, “not just Europe and South America.”

Alejandro Domínguez, president of the South American soccer confederation, supports the idea. Within his confederation’s region, there are plans for opening matches in 2030 in Uruguay (Montevideo)—the host of the first World Cup a century ago (1930)—as well as in Argentina (Buenos Aires) and Paraguay (Asunción). After that, most of the tournament is to be held in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The final round is currently scheduled for June 8 through July 21 and, at 44 days, would be the longest World Cup in history.

Investor Plans Abandoned
The world governing body and Infantino have recently faced fierce criticism over the investor plans. FIFA’s deal aimed to generate billions through the potential sale of a portion of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. To implement this, the world governing body planned to establish the subsidiary FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

In response, the European governing body UEFA even threatened to boycott the World Cup. Following massive opposition, FIFA has now abandoned the investor plans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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