LIVE starting at 7:30 p.m.: The season opener—LASK vs. GAK!

Feldhofer agrees. “The team is well prepared and eager to get back in action,” assured the former international. “We’re heading to Linz with our heads held high, but we know how strong our opponent is and that we’ll have to give it our all.” Last season, the Graz team had to wait until the 12th round of the league for their first win of the season. It shouldn’t take nearly that long this time. Both matches against LASK during their championship season went to the Linz team.