Following Budget Cuts
We Now Face Even Higher Mandatory ORF Fees
In a year marked by scandals at the ORF, things are now taking a turn for the worse: Following a budget cut, the Küniglberg leadership may seek to plug the financial gap by raising the license fee. Yet they had promised that the 15.30 euros would not be increased until 2029.
On August 11, a decision will be made regarding the team with which future ORF Director General Clemens Pig intends to run for the position. Four director positions and nine regional director posts will be filled by the Foundation Board. For the public, however, a separate discussion is likely more relevant—one concerning a possible increase in the ORF license fee.
The fee was introduced in 2024 and frozen at 15.30 euros per month until 2029. Or so it seemed! But now the government has cut the public broadcaster’s federal subsidy by 93 million euros for next year, putting Ingrid Thurnher under pressure to act.
The (still) incumbent Director General could be legally compelled to initiate proceedings to raise the fees. Board member Leonhard Dobusch elaborates on this in his blog. Dobusch cites the well-known broadcasting lawyer Hans Peter Lehofer, who refers to a ruling by the Constitutional Court.
The ruling imposes a “responsibility for funding” on the state. In other words: The ORF must receive sufficient funding to fulfill its public service mandate.
Once the ball starts rolling, it will be hard to stop. The Foundation Board, the Audience Council, the media authority, and the current and future ORF leadership would all be involved. And they would have to advocate for an increase in fees because they are legally obligated to do so.
Whether this will actually happen is unclear. After all, Clemens Pig, who will become Director General on January 1, 2027, will presumably not want to make himself unpopular with subscribers by raising fees right from the start.
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read the original article here.
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