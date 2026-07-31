Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Following Budget Cuts

We Now Face Even Higher Mandatory ORF Fees

Nachrichten
31.07.2026 15:30
Things are already rumbling again at Küniglberg in Vienna.
Things are already rumbling again at Küniglberg in Vienna.(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)
Porträt von Jasmin Gaderer
Von Jasmin Gaderer

In a year marked by scandals at the ORF, things are now taking a turn for the worse: Following a budget cut, the Küniglberg leadership may seek to plug the financial gap by raising the license fee. Yet they had promised that the 15.30 euros would not be increased until 2029.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

On August 11, a decision will be made regarding the team with which future ORF Director General Clemens Pig intends to run for the position. Four director positions and nine regional director posts will be filled by the Foundation Board. For the public, however, a separate discussion is likely more relevant—one concerning a possible increase in the ORF license fee.

The fee was introduced in 2024 and frozen at 15.30 euros per month until 2029. Or so it seemed! But now the government has cut the public broadcaster’s federal subsidy by 93 million euros for next year, putting Ingrid Thurnher under pressure to act.

The (still) incumbent Director General could be legally compelled to initiate proceedings to raise the fees. Board member Leonhard Dobusch elaborates on this in his blog. Dobusch cites the well-known broadcasting lawyer Hans Peter Lehofer, who refers to a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Things are rumbling again at Küniglberg in Vienna.
Things are rumbling again at Küniglberg in Vienna.(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

The ruling imposes a “responsibility for funding” on the state. In other words: The ORF must receive sufficient funding to fulfill its public service mandate.

Once the ball starts rolling, it will be hard to stop. The Foundation Board, the Audience Council, the media authority, and the current and future ORF leadership would all be involved. And they would have to advocate for an increase in fees because they are legally obligated to do so.

Whether this will actually happen is unclear. After all, Clemens Pig, who will become Director General on January 1, 2027, will presumably not want to make himself unpopular with subscribers by raising fees right from the start.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
31.07.2026 15:30
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf