How the UEFA Boss Sparked the Revolt Against Infantino

A Signal in the Wake of a Scandal

Ceferin has been at odds with Infantino for quite some time. At the World Cup final just under two weeks ago in East Rutherford, near New York, Ceferin was not in the stadium, even though a UEFA representative was there for the match between Spain and Argentina. The European federation chief’s absence could certainly be interpreted as a signal in the wake of the scandal surrounding Folarin Balogun. The U.S. forward had his red-card suspension for the Round of 16 lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump called Infantino. Even then, UEFA had stated that “a red line had been crossed.”