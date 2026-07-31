Residents in Fear
Chaos in Ceuta! 49,000 migrants storm the exclave
Significantly more migrants than previously estimated are believed to have stormed the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in the past 24 hours: According to authorities, there were 49,000 in Ceuta alone! The situation in the city center is chaotic, and residents are complaining of “total vulnerability.”
Previously, it was estimated that about 20,000 migrants had entered the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. However, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior stated on Friday that approximately 49,000 people had entered the territory. They arrived from Morocco by sea and overland. Eighteen people have lost their lives in the process so far.
Ceuta has a population of around 83,600—which means that within just a few hours, there are now about 50 (!) percent more people there than usual. Newspapers such as “El País” and “El Español” describe the situation in the city as pure chaos. Because thousands of migrants are wandering aimlessly through the city center due to a lack of available space in the completely overcrowded reception centers, many stores have remained closed. Locals have barricaded themselves in their homes out of fear of unrest.
Men Wander “Aimlessly” Through the City
National media describe the enclave as an “improvised open-air dormitory” where the city’s infrastructure has completely collapsed. Young men, in particular, are said to be wandering “aimlessly” through the city. It feels “like noon” in the city center, even in the middle of the night.
Residents feel abandoned: A retailer told the Reuters news agency that the city’s business owners are organizing to establish “self-defense” for their shops and families, since police forces are tied down exclusively at the border. Other statements from citizens describe a “total lack of protection and the feeling of having been abandoned by the central government in Madrid.”
Clashes are reported to have already broken out overnight at the border with Morocco. Police used tear gas, and several cars were set on fire. Thousands of migrants continue to try to reach the EU’s external border.
Spain Sends Troopst
Not since 2021 have so many people stormed the North African exclave at once; at that time, more than 8,000 people did so within 36 hours. In light of the tense situation, Spain has now sent troops to the exclave. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez plans to travel to the Tarajal border crossing together with Interior Minister Fernando Gramnde-Marlaska.
In the second exclave, Melilla, hundreds of migrants had also recently crossed the border. About 400 people entered the area from Morocco via two land border crossings and over a dam in the southern part of the city, the president of the autonomous city, Juan José Imbroda, told the radio station Cope on Thursday evening.
“We WillNot Stand Idly By”
In light of the exceptional situation, Italy has called for tough measures: “We willnot stand idly by,”announced Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. She wants Spain to be temporarily excluded from the Schengen Area.
There have also been reactions from Austria to the dramatic events in the North African exclaves. ÖVP Member of the European Parliament Lukas Mandl blamed the Spanish government’s policies for the events: “The images from Spain are deeply disturbing. They are the result of a completely misguided migration policy by the Spanish government,” Mandl explained. FPÖ MEP Petra Steger described the events as “a complete admission of failure on the part of European migration policy.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.