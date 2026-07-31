Chaos in Ceuta! 49,000 migrants storm the exclave

Ceuta has a population of around 83,600—which means that within just a few hours, there are now about 50 (!) percent more people there than usual. Newspapers such as “El País” and “El Español” describe the situation in the city as pure chaos. Because thousands of migrants are wandering aimlessly through the city center due to a lack of available space in the completely overcrowded reception centers, many stores have remained closed. Locals have barricaded themselves in their homes out of fear of unrest.