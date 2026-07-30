Ruck’s Resignation Leaves Ludwig Looking Humble

Kickl Calls Ludwig a “Red Scandal Twin”

FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl also had harsh words on Thursday: “Ruck is leaving, but the black-red system of backroom deals and political patronage remains,” he commented on the resignation. He sees a more far-reaching problem and said that the “self-service operating system” that has now come to light “won’t collapse because of Ruck’s resignation. The question remains: what happens now with SPÖ Mayor Ludwig, who—as a sort of ‘red scandal twin’—stood by him until the very end?”