ÖVP: “Long Overdue”
Ruck’s Resignation Leaves Ludwig Looking Humble
After Walter Ruck announced his resignation on Thursday morning, criticism has been pouring in—primarily directed at his long hesitation—and at Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig. Ludwig has been conspicuously reserved—and thanked the outgoing head of the Chamber of Commerce for the “successful collaboration.”
Following the wiretapping scandal uncovered by “Krone” and “profil,” Walter Ruck stepped down on Thursday from his positions as head of the Economic Federation and the Chamber of Commerce. His former deputy, Margarete Kriz-Zwittkovits, will take over effective immediately. The dramatic resignation drew a barrage of criticism—only Vienna Mayor Ludwig’s reaction was positive.
Ludwig Expresses Gratitude and Praises Collaboration
In recent weeks, Ludwig had stood behind the former head of the Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, Ludwig thanked “the outgoing president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Walter Ruck, for his many years of collaboration,” according to a press release. The City of Vienna and the Vienna Chamber of Commerce are linked by “a strong and successful partnership that sustainably strengthens Vienna as a business hub.”
Together, they have implemented numerous initiatives. Mayor Ludwig is also looking forward to working with Margarete Kriz-Zwittkovits.
Stocker: “A Long-Overdue Step”
The ÖVP had sharply criticized Ludwig for supporting Ruck for so long. Ruck’s resignation was the right step—but it came too late. Federal Chancellor Stocker stated: “Last week, we unanimously expelled Walter Ruck from the People’s Party. I welcome the fact that he has now also taken the long-overdue step of resigning as president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and the Vienna Economic Association.”
The Greens also echoed Stocker’s statement and took aim at Ludwig: “It’s remarkable that everyone has distanced themselves from Ruck—only Mayor Ludwig continues to stand by him.”
Kickl Calls Ludwig a “Red Scandal Twin”
FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl also had harsh words on Thursday: “Ruck is leaving, but the black-red system of backroom deals and political patronage remains,” he commented on the resignation. He sees a more far-reaching problem and said that the “self-service operating system” that has now come to light “won’t collapse because of Ruck’s resignation. The question remains: what happens now with SPÖ Mayor Ludwig, who—as a sort of ‘red scandal twin’—stood by him until the very end?”
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