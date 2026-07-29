U.S. walks out of meeting
Austrian Causes Uproar in UN Security Council
A diplomatic row has erupted between France and the U.S. in the UN Security Council: U.S. representatives simply walked out of a meeting. This remarkable protest marked the climax so far in the dispute over a top Austrian diplomat.
In a highly unusual move on Monday, the U.S. representatives walked out of the meeting of the United Nations’ most powerful body when France’s UN Ambassador Jérome Bonnafont took the floor. French diplomats had previously equated the U.S. with authoritarian North Korea, sparking outrage in Washington.
The comparison had already been made on Friday, when the UN General Assembly voted on a four-year extension of the term of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. As one of ten countries—including North Korea, Nicaragua, Israel, and Russia—the U.S. opposed extending the Austrian’s term.
U.S. “Isolated Alongside North Korea”
The anger among Western allies was correspondingly great. Criticism rained down particularly from Paris. “The U.S. was once a beacon of human rights. It is no longer,” wrote the French mission to the UN in Geneva. “Today, it stands isolated alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali, and Russia. And the world is no longer listening to it.”
In response, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz accused France of having voted for Türk as a human rights commissioner who had “lectured” democratic countries while “currying favor with the world’s worst oppressors,” without elaborating on what he meant by that.
Heavy Criticism of Türk
The Austrian is known for criticizing Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip. The top Austrian diplomat also sharply condemned U.S. actions in Iran and warned of regional conflagrations. He also fears “tyranny by IT oligarchs” in the U.S. and recently highlighted the brutality of the U.S. immigration agency ICE—a stance that, of course, displeases the U.S. government. According to Türk, divisive rhetoric is sometimes used in the U.S. to deceive and polarize people. Israel’s representative to the UN accused the Austrian of lacking “professionalism and leadership skills.” She also claimed he had deviated from “neutrality and impartiality.”
The U.S. went a step further and cast doubt on the entire system: “The United Nations human rights system has been losing credibility for decades. Volker Türk has brought it to its deathbed. Today’s vote has dealt it the final blow,” said U.S. representative Jeff Bartos, threatening that his country would “immediately reassess our cooperation with the United Nations, as well as our participation and funding.”
The U.S. criticized alleged “backroom deals” and procedural violations in the rapid nomination of Türk by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Washington had tried in vain to postpone the vote.
Türk Makes History
- Türk has held the office since October 2022. His new term begins in October of this year and is scheduled to end in 2030.
- The Austrian lawyer will be the first High Commissioner for Human Rights to serve two four-year terms.
- The office, created in 1993, plays a crucial role in combating the restriction of freedoms worldwide.
The EU supported the extension just as wholeheartedly as African and many Latin American countries. China also voted in favor. In the end, Türk received 144 votes in favor and ten against. Thirteen nations abstained.
Protest as a Preliminary Climax
Tempers apparently did not cool over the weekend, and on Monday, a scandal erupted in the Security Council: The U.S. delegation walked out of the meeting on short notice. Upon returning, U.S. diplomat Dan Negrea doubled down, criticizing the French remarks as “hypocritical grandstanding.” “There is one member of this Council that feigns moral outrage and acts as if it can lecture us all on every issue,” Negrea said, apparently referring to France.
These “lectures” took place “even on issues that have nothing to do with international peace and security, such as human rights,” Negrea said. That is why the U.S. left the UN Security Council meeting during France’s statement.
They intend to continue doing so until Paris tones down its “condescending and disrespectful tone.” Negrea said the U.S. had tolerated France’s “self-aggrandizement” until now out of loyalty to the alliance—but that is now definitively over.
Congratulations from Vienna and a Declaration of War
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) congratulated Türk over the weekend on his reappointment. On X, she praised his reports and “his steadfast advocacy for human rights” as the “most effective tools” for strengthening human rights worldwide. “Thank you for your important work, congratulations, and all the best for this next term!” said Meinl-Reisinger.
Türk himself stated: “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as High Commissioner. Human rights are the antidote to the turmoil and defeatism of our time. I will devote all my energy to defending the rights of all people everywhere.”
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