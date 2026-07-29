Austrian Causes Uproar in UN Security Council

Heavy Criticism of Türk

The Austrian is known for criticizing Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip. The top Austrian diplomat also sharply condemned U.S. actions in Iran and warned of regional conflagrations. He also fears “tyranny by IT oligarchs” in the U.S. and recently highlighted the brutality of the U.S. immigration agency ICE—a stance that, of course, displeases the U.S. government. According to Türk, divisive rhetoric is sometimes used in the U.S. to deceive and polarize people. Israel’s representative to the UN accused the Austrian of lacking “professionalism and leadership skills.” She also claimed he had deviated from “neutrality and impartiality.”