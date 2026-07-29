We’ll be short 18,000 doctors over the next 10 years

The major problem: The medical workforce is aging faster than we can train new doctors. In ten years, around 18,000 doctors will be at or past retirement age. “We’re training several thousand too few doctors each year,” warns Lukas Stärker, Director General of the Medical Association. About 1,300 new doctors enter the workforce each year, but in 2025, the proportion of young doctors under 35 was only 21.2 percent. 46.1 percent were between 35 and 55 years old, and 32.7 percent were over 55.