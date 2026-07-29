Contaminated baby food? Family sues Nestlé

The couple’s toddler, who lives in Dornbirn, suffered from daily vomiting and shortness of breath from mid-November through the end of December 2025 and lost weight, according to the Vorarlberger Nachrichten. Once the child was no longer fed the affected batch of the product, the symptoms subsided. The parents are now filing a claim against the manufacturer under the Product Liability Act (PHG) and seeking compensation for pain and suffering as well as care expenses.