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Toddler Falls Ill

Contaminated baby food? Family sues Nestlé

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29.07.2026 11:00
A family from Vorarlberg is suing the Nestlé Group.
A family from Vorarlberg is suing the Nestlé Group.(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
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A family from Vorarlberg is suing the Nestlé Group! The case involves potentially contaminated BEBA pre-infant formula. This is the first Austrian civil lawsuit related to the infant formula recalled in early 2026.

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In early 2026, Nestlé issued a global recall of infant formula due to possible contamination with the bacterial toxin cereulide, which can cause gastrointestinal symptoms.

The couple’s toddler, who lives in Dornbirn, suffered from daily vomiting and shortness of breath from mid-November through the end of December 2025 and lost weight, according to the Vorarlberger Nachrichten. Once the child was no longer fed the affected batch of the product, the symptoms subsided. The parents are now filing a claim against the manufacturer under the Product Liability Act (PHG) and seeking compensation for pain and suffering as well as care expenses.

A family from Vorarlberg is suing the Nestlé Group.
A family from Vorarlberg is suing the Nestlé Group.(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

Significant Power Imbalance
In the newspaper report, the family’s attorney pointed out the significant imbalance of power between a single family and a global corporation. He assumes there is a high number of unreported cases of affected children in Austria, since the infant formula in question was still widely available in stores in late fall 2025. The case demonstrates “that even large corporations cannot do as they please.”

The reason for Nestlé’s recall was potential contamination with cereulide, a toxin produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus. A technical malfunction at a supplier identified in December 2025 led to the contamination of an ingredient. While the bacterium itself was killed during the manufacturing process, the heat-stable bacterial toxin remained in the powder.

Nestlé emphasized that the levels detected in random samples were very low. Following the initial recall in January, the recall was expanded in February to include additional batches. Other manufacturers were also affected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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