56-Year-Old Son Was “Overwhelmed” by the Situation

The mother (89) had been bedridden since early 2024, the prosecutor explained. Since then, her son, who lived with her, had not repositioned her or helped her sit up. After she developed a pressure ulcer (bedsore), he changed the doctor-prescribed dressings far too infrequently. When the mother died a year later, the extent of the neglect came to light: The deceased had purulent wounds, skin sloughing, severe soiling from excrement, and signs of dehydration. The house was littered with trash—a “classic hoarder’s home” with a mold problem. An expert report described the condition of her care as “catastrophic.”



,plagued by deep feelings of guiltThe prosecution accuses the primary defendant and his sister—who had last visited their mother two days before her death and, according to the prosecution, must have noticed her condition—of torturing and neglecting a defenseless person. If convicted, they face one to ten years in prison.