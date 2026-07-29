An Attack on ÖBB Employees Almost Every Day

Verbal abuse, threats, and physical attacks have been part of everyday life for many employees of the Austrian Federal Railways for years. Official figures on the latter are now available for the first time: The response to the inquiry from the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Mobility, and Infrastructure to FPÖ Secretary-General and Transportation Spokesperson Christian Hafenecker lists exactly 1,834 assaults on ÖBB employees from 2020 to 2025.