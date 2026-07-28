Sturm Wins Again! Dream of the Champions League Lives On

Graz Inefficient Before the Break

In the pouring rain in Edinburgh, the Graz side fielded the same starting lineup as in the first leg. Defensively, the visitors were rock-solid and allowed hardly any scoring chances. The Styrians were often able to create chances of their own on offense, but the forward duo lacked a clinical finish. Simon Wodarczyk was denied by the goalie from ten meters out (16th minute) and also missed with a header (38th minute).