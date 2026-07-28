Brothel Exposed
Chinese Women Forced into Sex Work in Linz
Illegal brothels are repeatedly being uncovered in Upper Austria, especially in Linz. This time, investigators were able to look a little deeper into the perpetrators’ schemes and uncover how the victims were smuggled into the country and forced into sex work. In this case, the victims were almost exclusively Chinese women.
The investigation began with a coordinated crackdown by the City Police Command and the Linz City Council aimed at curbing illegal prostitution in apartments and hotels within the city of Linz.
During the operation, an illegally operated massage parlor in Linz was uncovered, where several women were found who were not authorized to reside in Austria. The majority of the women were Chinese nationals who were also forced to provide illegal sexual services.
Fellow Countrymen as Perpetrators
It soon became clear that this was a case of large-scale human trafficking, as a significant amount of cash, several cell phones, and computers containing data were also seized. Further investigations corroborated the suspicion that other Chinese nationals had been trafficking their female compatriots on a large scale. They are accused of forcing the women into sex work in Austria and Germany. The women crossed the border primarily using false or forged documents and with the help of smugglers via the Serbia-Italy route and then on to Austria or Central Europe.
Women Lured by Debt
The women, who were heavily in debt in their home country and already intimidated, were lured to Austria under the pretext that they could earn a lot of money by working in Chinese restaurants to pay off their debts. After their organized entry, the destitute women had their passports confiscated and were offered nothing but a path into illegal prostitution. Several Chinese nationals have since been arrested and charged with pimping, cross-border prostitution trafficking, perjury, money laundering, and document forgery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.