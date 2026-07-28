Chinese Women Forced into Sex Work in Linz

Fellow Countrymen as Perpetrators

It soon became clear that this was a case of large-scale human trafficking, as a significant amount of cash, several cell phones, and computers containing data were also seized. Further investigations corroborated the suspicion that other Chinese nationals had been trafficking their female compatriots on a large scale. They are accused of forcing the women into sex work in Austria and Germany. The women crossed the border primarily using false or forged documents and with the help of smugglers via the Serbia-Italy route and then on to Austria or Central Europe.