What happened at the hospital?
Baby Died Before Birth: Investigation Into Doctor
A woman in the late stages of pregnancy was referred to LKH Graz just under three weeks ago due to abnormal heart sounds and a decrease in fetal movement. A few hours later, the baby in her womb was dead. The suspicion: The doctors waited too long. An investigation into the suspected charge of grossly negligent homicide is underway.
The parents’ anticipation of the little miracle that was supposed to see the light of day soon was immense! But the suffering that has now befallen the family seems almost immeasurable.
What happened? As the “Krone” has learned, a gynecologist noticed weakening heart tones and decreasing fetal movements during a routine cardiotocography (CTG) just under three weeks ago. She did the only right thing and immediately referred the woman to the obstetrics department at the LKH University Hospital in Graz.
Instead of delivering the baby as quickly as possible, however, the expectant mother was reportedly taken to a room for monitoring. Early the next morning, the woman was examined, and her world came crashing down—because the child in her womb was dead!
The Graz District Attorney’s Office tasked the criminal investigation department with investigating the case on suspicion of grossly negligent homicide.
Christian Kroschl, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Graz
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
According to additional reports received by the “Krone”: The gynecologist’s referral form is said to have been altered at the hospital after the child’s death—an allegation that the Styrian hospital operator Kages categorically rejects.
Investigationinto Doctor and Staffat
This raises the question of whether the medical staff waited too long, thereby putting the baby’s life at risk. To clarify this issue, the Graz Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into suspected grossly negligent homicide following an anonymous tip, confirmed spokesperson Christian Kroschl in response to an inquiry from the “Krone.” For now, the investigation targets one doctor and other, currently unidentified medical staff.
Interrogations are underway
The homicide unit of the Styrian State Criminal Police Office has been tasked with the investigation, and initial interviews have already taken place, as confirmed by Sabri Yorgun of the police press office.
“A tragic situation that, unfortunately, can happen”
In response to an inquiry, the Graz LKH University Hospital stated: “The case was handled in accordance with applicable medical standards. The death of an unborn child in the womb is a tragic situation that, despite adherence to all medical protocols and the utmost care, can unfortunately occur.” An internal review of the case was immediately initiated, and the documentation was, in any case, properly completed.
According to the hospital, the case highlights the limits of medicine “despite all the progress that has been made.” The hospital expressed regret over the tragic situation and wished the woman and her family much strength.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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