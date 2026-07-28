Children Charged
Left Their Mother Lying in Her Own Excrement
An 89-year-old bedridden woman from Linz is said to have died as a result of gross neglect. Her son (55) and daughter (71) are set to face charges on Wednesday before a jury panel at the Linz Regional Court.
A fatal care tragedy involving an 89-year-old woman will bring her children to the defendant’s bench at the Linz Regional Court on Wednesday. The prosecution accuses the two of tormenting or neglecting a defenseless person (Section 93/3).
Grossly Neglected
The bedridden woman from Linz had been in the care of her 55-year-old son. He and his 71-year-old sister were supposed to care for their mother, but according to the indictment, they grossly neglected her.
The elderly woman’s hygiene care is believed to have been catastrophic. Among other things, the 89-year-old is alleged to have been left by her son lying in her own excrement—resulting in severe skin sloughing. Bandages on her pressure sores are also alleged not to have been changed. As a result, severe inflammation and pressure ulcers developed, spreading all the way to the bone.
No Hospital Treatment
The daughter is accused of failing—despite being aware of the dire conditions—to arrange for adequate medical treatment or admission to a hospital or nursing home. Both children are alleged to have allowed their mother to languish in a filthy environment that was, in parts, heavily moldy.
The alleged offenses took place between early 2024 and February 2025. On February 8 of that year, the woman from Linz apparently died as a result of her dire health condition. At that time, she was also severely dehydrated and her nutritional status was extremely poor. The siblings now face prison sentences of up to ten years.
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