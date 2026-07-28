Lenzing to Cut 2,000 Jobs Worldwide by the End of 2027

2,000 Fewer Jobs

Lenzing’s global workforce of 7,700 full-time equivalents (as of the end of 2025) will decline significantly by the end of 2027. When asked, Kasperkovitz said that by then, the company plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 2,000 positions. However, the Lenzing CEO emphasized that this is by no means a closure or cost-cutting program as part of the new strategy, pointing to the confidence in the plans expressed by shareholders and other financiers, who are providing up to 600 million euros in fresh funding. The headquarters in Lenzing, Upper Austria, will also be upgraded.