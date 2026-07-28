It’s Official: Zidane Returns to the Bench

Deschamps had ended his 14-year tenure as national team coach after the World Cup. The crowning achievement of his successful career was leading the team, led by Kylian Mbappé, to the World Cup title in Russia in 2018. He fell short of further triumphs in the final of the 2016 European Championship on home soil against Portugal and in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. At the World Cup in North America, France missed the final after a semifinal loss to eventual champion Spain.