"There's Nothing Greater"
It’s Official: Zidane Returns to the Bench
It’s official: Zinedine Zidane is the new coach of the French national team!
After the world star’s appointment had recently become an open secret, France’s soccer federation, the FFF, has now confirmed the contract with the 54-year-old. Zidane signed on through 2030 and is expected to lead the Equipe Tricolore to success at the 2028 European Championship and the World Cup two years later.
“I’ve said it many times: There’s nothing bigger than the French national team. So it’s a joy and, of course, a great honor to become the coach of this French national team. But it’s also a responsibility,” Zidane was quoted as saying in a statement from the federation.
Numerous Successes at Real
Zidane returns to the coaching bench after a five-year hiatus. His most recent coaching stint was at Real Madrid, which he managed for the second time. Among other achievements, he led Real to three Champions League titles. His tenure as the new “Sélectionneur” officially begins in early September—a good three weeks before the start of the Nations League with matches against Turkey, Belgium, and Italy.
Deschamps had ended his 14-year tenure as national team coach after the World Cup. The crowning achievement of his successful career was leading the team, led by Kylian Mbappé, to the World Cup title in Russia in 2018. He fell short of further triumphs in the final of the 2016 European Championship on home soil against Portugal and in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. At the World Cup in North America, France missed the final after a semifinal loss to eventual champion Spain.
Deschamps had also become a World Champion as a player in 1998—on home soil alongside Zidane. Together, they also won the 2000 European Championship title.
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