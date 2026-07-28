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Admitted to a mistake

World Cup Twist: “Silliest” Red Card Was Illegal!

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28.07.2026 10:00
Swiss star Breel Embolo was shown a red card against Argentina. But it shouldn’t have been ...
Swiss star Breel Embolo was shown a red card against Argentina. But it shouldn’t have been given.(Bild: AP/Ed Zurga)
Porträt von Mario Drexler
Porträt von David Hofer
Von Mario Drexler und David Hofer

Breel Embolo’s red card caused quite a stir during Switzerland’s bitter World Cup exit. But as has now come to light, it shouldn’t have been given at all.

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What happened? With the score tied 1-1 in the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina, Embolo suddenly took off and protested. Referee Joao Pinheiro pulled out a yellow card and cautioned Leandro Paredes for the alleged foul on Embolo. But the VAR stepped in—and the replay showed that Paredes hadn’t even touched the Swiss player. A brazen dive!

Embolo’s Dive
Embolo’s Dive(Bild: AP/Ashley Landis)

Consequently, the referee rescinded the yellow card against Paredes and instead showed it to Embolo, who—already on a yellow card—was sent off as a result of the second yellow. Switzerland had to play the remainder of the match a man down and was ultimately eliminated after extra time. Embolo was bombarded with criticism. “That’s the dumbest and most unnecessary yellow card,” said ServusTV expert Florian Klein during the live broadcast.


:Incorrect Interpretation of the RulesBut now there’s a twist! The red card should never have been issued in the first place. This is reported by “The Athletic,” which published a letter from the International Football Association Board (IFAB). The IFAB, which sets the rules for the World Cup, explains in the letter that the so-called “Mistaken Identity” rule is intended solely to identify a player who has been wrongly penalized. 

This means that the yellow card against Paredes was reviewed and found to be correct. However, Embolo’s dive should not have been assessed afterward. Thus, an incorrect interpretation of the rules proved to be the Swiss team’s undoing. For the Swiss, this is only cold comfort….

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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