Discovered by the crew
Intruder Spent the Night on an AUA Plane
The crew of an Austrian Airlines plane made an unexpected discovery on board at Košice Airport in Slovakia. The crew discovered a sleeping man on board. The plane, passengers, and crew arrived at their intended destination, Vienna, significantly delayed. An investigation is now underway to determine how the man was able to gain access to the tarmac and board the plane unnoticed.
The uninvited guest was discovered by the crew on July 23. The crew immediately alerted the local police. Surveillance camera footage later showed the man climbing over a fence and wandering aimlessly across the heavily secured tarmac, according to “Austrian Wings.” Apparently, none of the security personnel noticed the intruder. As a result, the man was able to board the AUA aircraft unhindered.
Aircraft Thoroughly Searched
The suspect had reportedly already been removed from the airport terminal earlier. According to initial findings, the man is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment. The intruder was subsequently removed from the aircraft, which was then searched to ensure that no dangerous objects had been brought on board or hidden there.
The investigation into the case is ongoing. The primary focus is on determining how this incident could have occurred. Austrian Airlines confirmed the incident and stated that “an investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances,” according to “Austrian Wings,” which quoted the airline. They are working closely with the Slovak authorities and the airport to fully clarify the sequence of events. No further details about the incident were provided.
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