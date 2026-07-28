Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Discovered by the crew

Intruder Spent the Night on an AUA Plane

Nachrichten
28.07.2026 09:39
The man was able to enter the AUA aircraft unimpeded. The flight was delayed before taking off ...
The man was able to enter the AUA aircraft unimpeded. The flight was delayed before taking off for Vienna (stock photo).(Bild: P. Huber)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

The crew of an Austrian Airlines plane made an unexpected discovery on board at Košice Airport in Slovakia. The crew discovered a sleeping man on board. The plane, passengers, and crew arrived at their intended destination, Vienna, significantly delayed. An investigation is now underway to determine how the man was able to gain access to the tarmac and board the plane unnoticed.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The uninvited guest was discovered by the crew on July 23. The crew immediately alerted the local police. Surveillance camera footage later showed the man climbing over a fence and wandering aimlessly across the heavily secured tarmac, according to “Austrian Wings.” Apparently, none of the security personnel noticed the intruder. As a result, the man was able to board the AUA aircraft unhindered.

Aircraft Thoroughly Searched
The suspect had reportedly already been removed from the airport terminal earlier. According to initial findings, the man is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment. The intruder was subsequently removed from the aircraft, which was then searched to ensure that no dangerous objects had been brought on board or hidden there.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. The primary focus is on determining how this incident could have occurred. Austrian Airlines confirmed the incident and stated that “an investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances,” according to “Austrian Wings,” which quoted the airline. They are working closely with the Slovak authorities and the airport to fully clarify the sequence of events. No further details about the incident were provided.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
28.07.2026 09:39
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf