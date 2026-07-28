their family went in circles and had to be rescued

Then the weather took a turn

Although the family had checked a weather forecast that predicted the weather would improve around noon, the five of them had no luck there either: Instead, the cloud cover lowered, and at times heavy rain showers accompanied by strong winds swept through. Despite having rain gear with them, the family ran out of energy after about seven hours of hiking, and around 4:30 p.m. they contacted the lodge owner, who set the rescue chain in motion.