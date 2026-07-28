Asbestos: Tourist Destinations Now in the Spotlight

The list of asbestos sites reported by Greenpeace is growing. After quarries and playgrounds, the focus this time is on tourist attractions. According to the environmental organization, the sites affected include Friedensburg Castle in Schlaining, Lockenhaus Castle, the observation deck at Geschriebenstein, as well as hiking trails and parking lots. Greenpeace bases its claims on laboratory analyses as well as visual and mechanical inspections, which reportedly revealed asbestos content of up to 50 percent. The situation at Friedensburg Castle is viewed as particularly critical. According to Greenpeace, those responsible were informed as early as the end of June, yet no protective measures have been put in place for employees and visitors there to date.