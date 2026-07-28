Straight Talk from a Legend
World Cup Horror: “I Don’t Want a Team Like That”
Strong words from Rudi Völler! The DFB’s sporting director is harshly critical of the World Cup runners-up: “I wouldn’t want a team that plays like Argentina. That has nothing to do with soccer.”
With their aggression and provocations, the Argentines have caused a stir at the World Cup. After their 0-1 loss to Spain in the final, Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina even went so far as to get into physical altercations with Spanish players.
“I said that we, as Germany, need to defend better. Many people then pointed to the Argentines as an example. I thought that was a bad example. All of a sudden, the Argentines were the gold standard. I found the discussion a bit hypocritical,” said Rudi Völler on Monday at the international coaches’ congress of the BDFL (Association of German Soccer Coaches) in Mainz.
The DFB’s sporting director isn’t a fan of Argentina’s style of play. “Yes, they’re world champions and finished as runners-up this time. But I really didn’t understand all that praise from so many people.”
Praise for Spain and England
Two other nations, however, impressed the German legend. “Spain deserves the praise, and the English also defended very well,” emphasizes the 66-year-old.
Thoughts of Resignation After World Cup Disappointment
Full of enthusiasm, Völler looks ahead to the coming era under new national team coach Jürgen Klopp. “I wondered whether it still made sense to continue after this World Cup, and I wavered. I was close,” he admits. The German team was eliminated by Paraguay in the round of 32 at the World Cup.
“Jürgen has an impressive track record. When he says I need to stick with it, of course I’m happy. I’ll support him in my own way,” says Völler. After the 2028 European Championship—his contract runs until then—he’ll definitely be calling it quits.
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