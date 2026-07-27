Philipp Pointner
Shocking Development: Graz Neos Leader Quits the Party
The latest bombshell in the liberal camp: The head of the Graz NEOS, Philipp Pointner, has resigned from the party! The politician—who works as a conductor—confirmed this to the “Steirerkrone.” No details are available (yet) regarding the reasons behind his decision. However, the party failed to meet its election goals in the Graz vote.
NEOS can’t catch a break: Just two weeks ago, Veit Dengler, co-founder of the Liberals, was expelled from the party and had leveled serious accusations against party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger in particular. Now comes the next major personnel shakeup: On Monday, it was announced that Philipp Pointner, the top candidate in the Graz city council election, had already resigned from the party on July 2—and will not be accepting his seat on the city council either.
“I am declining the seat and am no longer a member of NEOS,” Pointner confirmed in an interview with the “Krone.” He remained silent on the reasons behind his decision—“there’s nothing more to say about it.” In general, the conductor—who has served on the Graz City Council in recent years—is turning his back on politics: disappointed, as much as can be gathered. He will devote himself to music again in the future, he tells the “Krone.” Sources within the Styrian NEOS say they are very annoyed by Pointner’s move. They haven’t had any contact with him for weeks; he isn’t answering calls and hasn’t attended any meetings since the election.
The seat that is now becoming vacant will therefore go to Alexis Pascuttini, whose “joining” the NEOS had not been met with universal enthusiasm within the party. Previously, the politician was a member of the FPÖ and then the KFG. Pointner’s decision to leave the city council likely also has to do with the poor showing in the Graz city council election. The NEOS lost 0.5 percentage points and garnered only 4.9 percent. Polls had predicted a much higher result for them.
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