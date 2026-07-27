Shocking Development: Graz Neos Leader Quits the Party

“I am declining the seat and am no longer a member of NEOS,” Pointner confirmed in an interview with the “Krone.” He remained silent on the reasons behind his decision—“there’s nothing more to say about it.” In general, the conductor—who has served on the Graz City Council in recent years—is turning his back on politics: disappointed, as much as can be gathered. He will devote himself to music again in the future, he tells the “Krone.” Sources within the Styrian NEOS say they are very annoyed by Pointner’s move. They haven’t had any contact with him for weeks; he isn’t answering calls and hasn’t attended any meetings since the election.