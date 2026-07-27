After Shock Test
Chemicals on the Skin: Retailers Stop Selling Stick-On Tattoos
Chemical Alert for Stick-On Tattoos! In a lab test conducted by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor and the environmental organization Greenpeace, problematic substances were discovered in 13 of the 15 products tested—including plasticizers, heavy metals, and persistent PFAS chemicals. Now, the first retailers are taking action and halting sales.
As Greenpeace announced on Monday, Bipa, Thalia, dm, and Temu had already declared last week that they would remove the affected products from sale. Bipa is also offering a customer-friendly solution: According to a statement, the tested temporary tattoos can be returned even without a receipt.
At Müller, Amazon, and Shein, the tested products were no longer available online. However, Greenpeace did not have official confirmation that the items had actually been delisted. It therefore remains unclear whether the tattoos have indeed been completely removed from sale—and what consequences the companies will draw from the test results.
A total of 13 out of 15 samples showed concerns
The test caused quite a stir: Problematic chemicals were detected in 13 of the 15 temporary tattoos examined. Greenpeace is therefore calling on retailers not only to halt sales of all contaminated products but also to conduct a comprehensive review of their entire product range.
Despite the responses from individual retailers, the environmental organization still sees gaps in the protection of children. Of particular concern: Persistent PFAS and banned plasticizers could continue to end up on children’s sensitive skin due to the lack of limit values for so-called “chemical cocktails.”
Demands on Environment Minister Totschnig
Greenpeace is therefore also calling on Environment Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) to take action. He should advocate at the EU level for stricter chemical regulations and a comprehensive ban on PFAS. The organization is now demanding swift action from retailers and policymakers.
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