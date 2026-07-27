F1 Controversy in Hungary
“Absolutely unacceptable!” This scene is stirring up emotions
While on course for a podium finish at the Hungarian Formula 1 race, Oscar Piastri suddenly found himself face-to-face with Carlos Sainz as he lapped the competition. And the Spanish Williams driver drove the Australian McLaren driver into a rage.
“Get out of the way, you idiot! Oh my God,” Piastri shouted during the Grand Prix in Budapest.
Although Sainz was locked in a duel with former world champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, neither of them had anything to do with the battle for the lead. “That makes you furious—it’s like fighting over a golden pineapple,” said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher, describing the Spaniard’s driving as an “absolute no-go.”
And then there was the gearboxissue
To make matters worse, Piastri and Sainz also made contact. That cost the Australian valuable time, allowing his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to return to the track just ahead of him after his second pit stop on Lap 39.
“He was battling with Fernando for last place as if the world championship were on the line. That cost me the lead in the race. He’s usually pretty critical of others,” Piastri complained after the race, in which he had to retire his car a few laps before the end due to a transmission failure.
Piastri rages: “Unacceptable”
Sainz, on the other hand, viewed the incident as a normal racing situation. Piastri had been “in his blind spot.” “That’s why it was impossible for me to avoid him,” said the Spaniard, who is stuck in an utterly frustrating season with just six World Championship points.
“I don’t really care if he didn’t see me,” Piastri hissed. “The fact that he didn’t see me and nobody pointed it out to him—or that there was a lack of overall awareness—is unacceptable.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.