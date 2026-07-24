Cocaine Drama Involving a Mother and Child: Shocking Twist!

“Never gave drugs a second thought”

It was an odyssey: rapid tests came back positive one time, then negative, and vice versa. A lab test then provided “certainty” from the perspective of the doctors, authorities, police, and the district attorney’s office. Cocaine was detected in Kathi and James’s systems, even though the young mother (who has already suffered five miscarriages) consistently denied ever having had anything to do with drugs. “I don’t smoke, I don’t drink. I’ve never given drugs a second thought.”