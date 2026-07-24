Heavy Penalty Looms
Outburst in the World Cup Final: Hot-headed Coach Fights Back
Not only players Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina, but also Argentina’s assistant coach Roberto Ayala caused a stir during Sunday’s World Cup final. Now the hothead is speaking out about his outburst following the 0-1 loss to Spain.
After the final whistle, things got wild: Leandro Paredes was really angry, shoved Eric Garcia, and then grabbed him by the throat. When Gavi rushed to his teammate’s aid, the Argentine knocked the next Spanish player to the ground. Nahuel Molina, in turn, had attacked Spanish captain Rodri as he ran past.
And Roberto Ayala also proved to be a sore loser: The Argentine assistant coach struck Dani Olmo in the face with his hand.
Now he’s speaking out for the first time about the unsavory scenes. “It was more of a shove than anything else—it wasn’t a punch, as some are claiming,” Ayala defended himself on the show “Esports Migdia” on the radio station “Valencia Capital Radio.”
“I can’t afford to let…”
A short while later, however, he adds: “Of course I regret it. In my position, I can’tafford to let emotions influence my mood and my actions.” He also announced that he would offer a “personal apology” to Olmo.
FIFA Investigates
One thing is certain: FIFA launched an investigation into the incidents that occurred after the World Cup final. Ayala, too, faces a hefty fine following his outburst….
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