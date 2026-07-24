Abused Women
Graz-Based Scandal-Plagued Internist Arrested in Switzerland
An unexpected twist in the scandal surrounding a Styrian internist who is alleged to have secretly filmed and abused female patients for years: It has now been revealed that the doctor was arrested in early July at his second practice in Switzerland. He is alleged to have continued to practice medicine despite being barred from doing so. There is also a risk that he might flee.
Since the fall of 2025, after a request for legal assistance from the Swiss judicial authorities arrived in Graz, the well-known internist has been under investigation. The accused, who is over 60 years old, operates a practice in Switzerland in addition to his one in Graz. And he has now been arrested in Zurich, according to well-informed sources.
The doctor is alleged to have secretly filmed numerous female patients, including a minor, and to have abused some of the women while they were sedated. He saw the victims in a private office outside of regular hours and without an assistant present. One woman noticed the camera hidden in a tissue box and filed a complaint. That’s how the case got underway.
An investigator posed as a patient
What was surprising given the numerous allegations was that the internist remained at large. However, that is said to have changed. After a professional ban was imposed on him in both Austria and Switzerland, he is said to have continued practicing in Zurich nonetheless. An undercover investigator put him to the test. Then the handcuffs clicked.
Furthermore, there is reportedly a sudden risk of flight, as the doctor told acquaintances that he wanted to retire and emigrate to South Africa. The responsible Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor in Zurich confirmed to “Krone” that the suspect has been in pretrial detention in Zurich since early July.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.