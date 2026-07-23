It’s official! ÖFB team player is moving to the Premier League

Move after seven years in Germany

Nottingham finished last season in 16th place but has much higher goals. “The club has big ambitions, and so do I: I want to play in European competition again, and we have a good chance of doing so. It’s a great feeling to play internationally during the week, and that’s exactly what I want to achieve,” Schlager said. The World Cup participant came up through the Salzburg youth academy and moved to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2019 for a reported 15 million euros. After three seasons with VfL, two of them under Glasner, he moved on to Leipzig.