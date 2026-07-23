Off to Kultklub
It’s official! ÖFB team player is moving to the Premier League
It’s now official: After four years with RB Leipzig, Xaver Schlager is, as expected, moving to Nottingham Forest!
The Austrian national team player signed a two-year contract with the Premier League club (champions in 1978, European Cup winners in 1979 and 1980!) and will once again play under his fellow Upper Austrian, Oliver Glasner. The coach, who moved to Nottingham in early July, and Schlager had already worked together for two years at VfL Wolfsburg from 2019 to 2021.
“It’s a great honor to join Nottingham Forest. It’s a club steeped in tradition with a rich history. I was looking for a new challenge and wanted to join a club with good players, and I’m excited to work with Oliver again,” Schlager was quoted as saying on the club’s website. The 28-year-old central midfielder is Glasner’s first signing at Forest; he joins on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract in Leipzig.
Move after seven years in Germany
Nottingham finished last season in 16th place but has much higher goals. “The club has big ambitions, and so do I: I want to play in European competition again, and we have a good chance of doing so. It’s a great feeling to play internationally during the week, and that’s exactly what I want to achieve,” Schlager said. The World Cup participant came up through the Salzburg youth academy and moved to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2019 for a reported 15 million euros. After three seasons with VfL, two of them under Glasner, he moved on to Leipzig.
Now he’s seeking a new challenge in the Premier League. “Xaver brings qualities and attributes that are incredibly important to the team. He’s a leader with years of experience at the highest European level. Xaver has already worked successfully with Oliver in Wolfsburg, which will make his integration easier,” explained Nottingham director Georg Syrianos.
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