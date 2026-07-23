A bombshell in the ÖVP! It’s time for a shake-up

The People’s Party had had enough

In the People’s Party—especially in the Chancellor’s Office—they now seem determined to take decisive action. As the “Krone” has learned, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker will convene a virtual meeting of the ÖVP Federal Party Executive Committee for Friday evening.

There’s essentially only one name on the agenda—Walter Ruck. According to reports, he’s expected to be forced to leave the People’s Party. The “Stilts-Gate” scandal, the misogynistic remarks, and the allegations of political patronage have become too much for the People’s Party.