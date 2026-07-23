The party has had enough
A bombshell in the ÖVP! It’s time for a shake-up
Apparently, even the ÖVP has had enough: After the leaked transcripts brought the unsavory system surrounding Vienna Chamber of Commerce boss Walter Ruck into the public eye, ÖVP leader and Chancellor Christian Stocker appears to be taking the first steps to address the situation on Friday.
As reported by the “Krone,” Stocker had already demanded an investigation and consequences shortly after the allegations against Walter Ruck came to light.
The Chamber of Commerce chief himself had not yet commented publicly on the allegations; within the Chamber of Commerce itself, he had been given the cold shoulder. A spokesperson for Ruck referred to “unverifiable and potentially illegally obtained audio recordings.” Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) had also been notably cautious regarding the allegations against Ruck—a stance that immediately drew criticism from his federal party chairman, Andreas Babler.
The People’s Party had had enough
In the People’s Party—especially in the Chancellor’s Office—they now seem determined to take decisive action. As the “Krone” has learned, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker will convene a virtual meeting of the ÖVP Federal Party Executive Committee for Friday evening.
There’s essentially only one name on the agenda—Walter Ruck. According to reports, he’s expected to be forced to leave the People’s Party. The “Stilts-Gate” scandal, the misogynistic remarks, and the allegations of political patronage have become too much for the People’s Party.
The ÖVP has made it unmistakably clear that it intends to “draw the right conclusions.” The pressure apparently became too great—so now they’re passing it directly on to Ruck. After all, the ÖVP can effectively only expel Ruck from the party—and thus also from the Economic Association, Ruck’s political home within the ÖVP.
In the Chamber, the much-criticized president—thanks to its self-governing structure—will remain in office even as an independent. As reported, the only body that can remove him from office there is the Economic Parliament of the Vienna Provincial Chamber, which “can pass a vote of no confidence in the president it elected.” Whether that will actually happen, or whether Ruck will step down on his own after all, remains to be seen...
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