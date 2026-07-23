Special Recognition
World Cup Title Meant 150 Kilograms of Tomatoes for a Duo
Winning the World Cup title not only brings millions from FIFA to the players; rewards are also often handed out by the national federation, the country, and cities. For Fabian Ruiz and Gavi, this became curiously apparent upon their return to their shared hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca.
As a reward, they each received their body weight in tomatoes. For Paris star Ruiz, that amounted to a whopping 85 kg, and for Barcelona’s Gavi, a still-impressive 68.5 kg—for a combined total of over 150 kg of the nightshade vegetables. This is a long-standing tradition in the small town of 38,000 residents south of Seville.
For Ruiz, this is already the second time he has received such a massive amount of tomatoes, as he and Jesús Navas—also a native of Los Palacios y Villafranca—had already been given them after winning the 2024 European Championship.
Soccer Fields to Be Named After Them, TooHowever, the gift of fruit is not the only honor bestowed upon the World Cup heroes. In the future, two of the town’s soccer fields are also to be named after Ruiz and Gavi. In addition, the city council announced that a monument will be erected in honor of the three champions from Los Palacios: “This will serve as a lasting tribute to those who represent the pride of the city.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.