World Cup Title Meant 150 Kilograms of Tomatoes for a Duo



Soccer Fields to Be Named After Them, TooHowever, the gift of fruit is not the only honor bestowed upon the World Cup heroes. In the future, two of the town’s soccer fields are also to be named after Ruiz and Gavi. In addition, the city council announced that a monument will be erected in honor of the three champions from Los Palacios: “This will serve as a lasting tribute to those who represent the pride of the city.”