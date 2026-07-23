"FIFA Has No Shame"
Because one player is missing: FIFA World Cup Team of the Tournament sparks fan outrage
There’s a stir over the official FIFA World Cup All-Star Team. The decision regarding which players the world governing body has named as the best of the tournament isn’t being well-received everywhere. Above all, the absence of the outstanding World Cup champion Pau Cubarsi is causing frustration.
Most fans approve of the offensive lineup of the official World Cup All-Star Team. Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and the rest have certainly impressed with their performances, and even though a few voices have criticized the absence of England captain Harry Kane, there isn’t much of a fuss.
The situation is different when it comes to the defense. There, two players are missing whom many fans would have expected to see. One is Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon. Conceding just one goal and setting a new World Cup record wasn’t enough for the keeper.
Upamecano and Martinez instead of Cubarsi?
“Unai Simon was voted the best goalkeeper of the tournament, but he didn’t make the FIFA Team of the Tournament. How is that even possible?” some fans are asking. However, since he was replaced by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha—who certainly impressed at this World Cup and has achieved cult status—the uproar over this decision is relatively muted.
What’s causing a major uproar, though, is that youngster Pau Cubarsi wasn’t selected. The tournament’s best young player had shown throughout the World Cup that he could hold his own against all the top stars. For example, he helped shut down Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.
Nevertheless, Dayot Upamecano and Lisandro Martinez were selected for the top 11 instead, which is why the outrage is spilling over, especially on social media. Numerous outraged fan comments can be seen there. One particularly popular comment reads: “FIFA has no shame.” It seems to be striking a nerve with many soccer fans right now.
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