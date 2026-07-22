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Talks are underway

Pep bombshell confirmed: Will an “exception” be made now?

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22.07.2026 11:39
Pep Guardiola could soon be calling the shots for the Italian national team.
Pep Guardiola could soon be calling the shots for the Italian national team.(Bild: AP/Annabel Lee-Ellis)
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That would be a major bombshell: Pep Guardiola could soon be announced as head coach of the Italian national team!

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Italian Football Federation President Giovanni Malago reaffirmed the federation’s interest in and ongoing talks with star coach Pep Guardiola to succeed Gennaro Gattuso. However, potentially hiring the Spaniard as national team coach could mean the federation would have to make a major exception in terms of its budget—but it appears to be willing to do so.

Giovanni Malago
Giovanni Malago(Bild: AFP/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE)

Guardiola ended his tenure at Manchester City just a few weeks ago and had actually planned to take a break. The prospect of the 2028 European Championship in the UK, as well as the 2030 World Cup—which will be held in part in his home country of Spain—could be appealing to Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola(Bild: AFP/OLI SCARFF)

“It’s not certain yet, but I believe it was right and important to open the dialogue and keep it going,” Malago said on an Italian soccer podcast. As early as Monday, Sky had reported that officials led by former pro Paolo Maldini had spent several days in Barcelona to convince Guardiola to take the head coaching job with the four-time world champions, who have fallen on hard times.

Will Pep blow the coaching budget?
“There are also financial and budgetary considerations. To say that we’ll have to tighten our belts in the short to medium term is an understatement. However, exceptions are conceivable—possibly involving the name that’s currently so dominant,” Malago said regarding a potential appointment.

After Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row, national team coach Gattuso, team captain Gianluigi Buffon, and federation president Gabriele Gravina were forced to step down. The new president, Malago, recently persuaded former star player Maldini to take on the role of technical director.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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