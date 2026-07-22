There has been a decades-long struggle over the appropriate use of the building. An agreement could not be reached with the owner, who was ultimately expropriated. In its 2015 final report, a commission of experts advocated for a social-charitable or governmental-administrative use of the building. This is because a museum carries the risk of attracting undesirable groups, and demolition would effectively deny history. Ultimately, the idea of housing the police there prevailed—even though there are still critical voices who do not consider it appropriate to house “state authority” here.