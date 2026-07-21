It Was About "Honor"
Attempted Murder of a Child: Afghan Man Seeks Reduced Sentence
The Afghan man who nearly killed his 15-year-old daughter in Vienna with more than a dozen knife wounds fought on Wednesday to have the sentence imposed by the trial court reduced. But now the verdict is final: life in prison! The judge spoke in no uncertain terms at the Palace of Justice.
Attorney Peter Philipp argued wholeheartedly at Wednesday’s appeal hearing: “The trial court failed to consider the mitigating factors. My client, who has lived in Austria for 23 years and has worked continuously, has no criminal record and made a remorseful confession during the trial,” he said. “Moreover, it remained an attempted crime. And even the victim herself said during the trial: ‘Hi, Dad, I forgive you. I’d love to give you a hug.’”
The trial court failed to consider the mitigating circumstances. My client has no criminal record and made a remorseful confession during the trial.
Anwalt Peter Philipp
Bild: Anja Richter
“Family disgrace” because his daughter had a boyfriend
This, too, was not taken into account by the jury—which had sentenced the man to life in prison in May. For a horrific crime committed on November 24, 2025, which the “Krone” reported on in detail. With more than a dozen knife stabs, the Afghan man nearly killed his 15-year-old daughter at the time in order to “wash away the family shame.” This was because the girl had a boyfriend against his will.
The case also has a general deterrent aspect: murder committed to restore family honor is punishable by the maximum sentence in Austria.
Die Richterin in der Urteilsbegründung
“He is a father who committed the most severe violence against his own daughter,” said the chief prosecutor during the appeal proceedings. And addressing Philipp: “You are reversing the roles of perpetrator and victim when you say that the child provoked the situation and triggered conflicts. The defendant sitting here is solely responsible, and the sentence is justified.”
Witness described the child’s fear of death
The verdict of the three-judge panel is unequivocal. The life sentence stands and is therefore final. “The crime was insidious, cruel, and agonizing,” said the presiding judge. A witness recalled the unbelievable outburst of violence at the Landl, saying: “The screams wouldn’t stop. I’ve never heard screams like that before,” he reported, describing the girl’s terrible fear of death.
“The sentence is justified on the grounds of special prevention,” said the judge. “Furthermore, there is a general preventive component in this case: murder committed to restore family honor is punishable by the maximum sentence in Austria.”
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