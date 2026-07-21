Attempted Murder of a Child: Afghan Man Seeks Reduced Sentence

“Family disgrace” because his daughter had a boyfriend

This, too, was not taken into account by the jury—which had sentenced the man to life in prison in May. For a horrific crime committed on November 24, 2025, which the “Krone” reported on in detail. With more than a dozen knife stabs, the Afghan man nearly killed his 15-year-old daughter at the time in order to “wash away the family shame.” This was because the girl had a boyfriend against his will.