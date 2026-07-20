Italy’s pursuit of Guardiola is heating up!

There is no indication yet as to whether the 55-year-old is willing to take the job just a few weeks after the end of his tenure at Manchester City. After Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, national team coach Gennaro Gattuso, team manager Gianluigi Buffon, and federation president Gabriele Gravina were forced to step down. The new president of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio, Giovanni Malago, recently persuaded former star player Maldini to take on the role of technical director. His most important task is to find a new national team coach.