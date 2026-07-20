KTM Bicycle Reports Another Decline in Revenue

Domestic Production as a Mark of Quality

In any case, KTM Fahrrad intends to continue relying on production in Austria as a hallmark of quality. Additionally, in the e-bike segment, at least a quarter of annual revenue is expected to come from models that did not exist the previous year. Particularly in the high-end e-bike segment, the company aims to differentiate itself through innovations in frame design. For the current fiscal year, however, the company expects a slight decline in revenue and lower net income, while maintaining a consistent profit margin.