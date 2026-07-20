By just under a fifth
KTM Bicycle Reports Another Decline in Revenue
KTM Fahrrad GmbH, based in the Innviertel region—not to be confused with the motorcycle manufacturer of the same name—saw its revenue decline by just under 18 percent to 384 million euros in the 2024/25 fiscal year. However, the company increased its net income by 6.1 million euros (+16.5 percent) to 43.1 million euros.
According to the group management report, the revenue was primarily attributable to a long-standing order backlog. However, KTM Fahrrad also increased production by 64 percent to 116,457 units. The company cited unfavorable market sentiment and market conditions. The enormous oversupply of bicycles and e-bikes is leading to price wars and, consequently, to significant losses in revenue and profitability.
Risk of Confusion with Motorcycle Manufacturer
The bicycle manufacturer, based in Mattighofen, Upper Austria, has long struggled with the risk of confusion with the motorcycle manufacturer KTM—which was in crisis last year and is also based in Mattighofen. Although the two companies share a common history, Fahrrad GmbH has been an independent company since 1992 and no longer has any connection to the motorcycle manufacturer.
Domestic Production as a Mark of Quality
In any case, KTM Fahrrad intends to continue relying on production in Austria as a hallmark of quality. Additionally, in the e-bike segment, at least a quarter of annual revenue is expected to come from models that did not exist the previous year. Particularly in the high-end e-bike segment, the company aims to differentiate itself through innovations in frame design. For the current fiscal year, however, the company expects a slight decline in revenue and lower net income, while maintaining a consistent profit margin.
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