Bitter tears for Messi: Will it be different this time?

In any case, Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, paid tribute to Messi—who scored eight goals and provided four assists in the tournament—on social media: “There are no words in the dictionary that would be enough to thank you for everything you’ve given us, Captain. Thank you for every moment of joy you’ve etched into our souls, for every tear of pride, and for carrying our flag to the very top of the world. You are immortal, Leo. You are a giant. You’ve made our country the happiest in the world. Thank you for everything. Forever one of us.”