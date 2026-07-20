Money Went to the Company

In at least eleven cases, the entrepreneur—who had a prior conviction for a similar offense—used the money to cover business expenses. He kept the car owners at bay with forged payment confirmations, telling them the money would reach them soon. His defense attorney emphasized that he had never enriched himself—in fact, he had barely paid himself a salary, as the prosecution also confirmed. The company ultimately slid into bankruptcy in the fall of 2024.

Self-Reported

The case came to light because the entrepreneur had turned himself in. Around noon, the judge handed down a sentence: two years without probation. Aggravating factors included his prior conviction for a similar offense and the high amount of damages. However, the verdict is not yet final.