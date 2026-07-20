Mountain rescue helped them
App Led Young Viennese Into Rugged Terrain
On Sunday, after several hours of hiking, five young men between the ages of 19 and 21 realized they wouldn’t be able to complete their planned route. In search of alternatives, they followed a hiking app onto an unmarked trail, where they soon found themselves unable to continue. Mountain rescuers safely lowered the group down to the valley using a rope.
Five young men, aged 19 to 21, began their hike on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. with the goal of crossing the Höllengebirge range. They parked their car at Vorderen Langbathsee and set off toward the Hochleckenhaus and on toward Brunnkogel.
Difficult Trail
After they had been hiking for several hours, they realized they would not be able to complete the originally planned route and therefore began looking for alternatives. An app directed them to the Hirschlukensteig trail toward Langbathsee. This trail is unmarked and includes some easy climbing sections. They encountered problems right at the start of the trail, which grew more severe as they continued.
Secured with a rope
Around 9:45 p.m., the young men made an emergency call. At that point, they were uninjured but exhausted; some were experiencing circulatory problems and were slightly hypothermic. They also did not have any appropriate lighting equipment with them.
A team from the Ebensee Mountain Rescue Service and an officer from the Gmunden Alpine Police then ascended to the men’s location and provided assistance. Subsequently, each of the five men from Vienna was secured with a rope, and they descended together into the valley. Around 2:45 a.m., they were back at their vehicle and the starting point of their mountain hike.
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