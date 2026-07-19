Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Austria Goes to Zrce

That amazing night immediately left us wanting more

Nachrichten
19.07.2026 02:30
A sky full of colors marked the start of what is arguably the biggest party week of the summer. ...
A sky full of colors marked the start of what is arguably the biggest party week of the summer. Thousands of guests celebrated the kickoff at Zrce Beach.(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger)
Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Von Mario Ruhmanseder

Suitcases roll across the asphalt, the first beats boom from the speakers, and people are already toasting with cold drinks in front of the apartments. While thousands of young Austrians arrived at Zrce Beach throughout Saturday, checked in, and settled into their rooms, one thing above all else hung over the Croatian party island: anticipation.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

By the afternoon, the beach bars and pools were already filling up. Everywhere, people were picking up their wristbands, making vacation plans, and snapping the first souvenir photos. Everything still seemed almost relaxed—but everyone knew: the real party wouldn’t kick off until after midnight. And then, finally, the moment arrived.

A Spectacular Kickoff
At exactly 12:45 a.m., this year’s Austria goes Zrce (AGZ) was officially opened. Amid loud cheers, accompanied by the annual, spectacular fireworks display, Zrce Beach was finally transformed into a massive dance floor. Hundreds of hands shot up at once, confetti flew through the air, and the bass could be heard far beyond the beach.

If you don’t want to miss a thing at Zrce Beach, scan the QR code: The Krone Events &amp; ...
If you don’t want to miss a thing at Zrce Beach, scan the QR code: The Krone Events &amp; Giveaways WhatsApp channel brings you all the highlights, spontaneous promotions, and exclusive giveaways straight to your phone.(Bild: Krone)

Partying into the Early Morning
By now, it was clear: what is arguably the biggest party week for Austrian vacationers had begun. People partied, danced, and sang along in the clubs until the early morning hours. Anyone who thought the day of arrival would end on a relaxed note was proven wrong. Instead of an early night, the first sunrise came right after a long night of partying.

The “Krone” reports daily
For visitors, however, this is just the beginning. In the coming days, top international acts and DJs, pool parties, boat parties, and countless side events await the guests. The “Krone” team is right in the thick of it again, reporting daily straight from Zrce Beach—with the best photos, stories, and impressions from what is arguably Austria’s most famous party week. The kickoff was certainly a success. And if the first night is any indication of what’s to come, hardly anyone at Zrce Beach is likely to get much sleep in the coming days.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
19.07.2026 02:30
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf