Austria Goes to Zrce
That amazing night immediately left us wanting more
Suitcases roll across the asphalt, the first beats boom from the speakers, and people are already toasting with cold drinks in front of the apartments. While thousands of young Austrians arrived at Zrce Beach throughout Saturday, checked in, and settled into their rooms, one thing above all else hung over the Croatian party island: anticipation.
By the afternoon, the beach bars and pools were already filling up. Everywhere, people were picking up their wristbands, making vacation plans, and snapping the first souvenir photos. Everything still seemed almost relaxed—but everyone knew: the real party wouldn’t kick off until after midnight. And then, finally, the moment arrived.
A Spectacular Kickoff
At exactly 12:45 a.m., this year’s Austria goes Zrce (AGZ) was officially opened. Amid loud cheers, accompanied by the annual, spectacular fireworks display, Zrce Beach was finally transformed into a massive dance floor. Hundreds of hands shot up at once, confetti flew through the air, and the bass could be heard far beyond the beach.
Partying into the Early Morning
By now, it was clear: what is arguably the biggest party week for Austrian vacationers had begun. People partied, danced, and sang along in the clubs until the early morning hours. Anyone who thought the day of arrival would end on a relaxed note was proven wrong. Instead of an early night, the first sunrise came right after a long night of partying.
The “Krone” reports daily
For visitors, however, this is just the beginning. In the coming days, top international acts and DJs, pool parties, boat parties, and countless side events await the guests. The “Krone” team is right in the thick of it again, reporting daily straight from Zrce Beach—with the best photos, stories, and impressions from what is arguably Austria’s most famous party week. The kickoff was certainly a success. And if the first night is any indication of what’s to come, hardly anyone at Zrce Beach is likely to get much sleep in the coming days.
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read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
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