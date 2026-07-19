That amazing night immediately left us wanting more

The “Krone” reports daily

For visitors, however, this is just the beginning. In the coming days, top international acts and DJs, pool parties, boat parties, and countless side events await the guests. The “Krone” team is right in the thick of it again, reporting daily straight from Zrce Beach—with the best photos, stories, and impressions from what is arguably Austria’s most famous party week. The kickoff was certainly a success. And if the first night is any indication of what’s to come, hardly anyone at Zrce Beach is likely to get much sleep in the coming days.