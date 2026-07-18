LIVE: 1–4! Mbappé celebrates his 9th World Cup goal

At halftime, Deschamps made four substitutions—bringing on Dembele and Barcola, among others—and the French came out like a different team. Mbappé kicked off the comeback after an assist from Olise. By the time Barcola scored France’s second goal, the match was wide open, and England seemed completely off their game. A spectacular combination between Olise and Mbappé led to the 3–4 goal by the Real Madrid star, who now leads Lionel Messi by two goals on the World Cup scoring list and has overtaken the Argentine (21) in the all-time World Cup scoring standings with 22 goals.