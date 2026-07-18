Weather Tonight
Showers, thunderstorms, wind—and where it will stay dry
Showers, thunderstorms, wind—the evening and the first half of the night are likely to be unpleasant again in many parts of Austria. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pass through, especially in the west, but things will calm down starting in the second half of the night.
In the east, the last rain showers will likely fall in the evening, but the night should then remain dry in Vienna and Lower Austria. The wind will be brisk at first but will then die down as the night progresses.
In Burgenland, thunderstorms will initially continue in the south before the clouds break up. It will then become wet again in southern Burgenland in the morning. Northern Burgenland will remain the warmest, with lows of 21 degrees, followed by Vienna at 20 degrees.
Showers are also expected in parts of Carinthia and Styria this evening and overnight before they subside. In Salzburg, the weather will also gradually calm down. Showers will slowly subside overnight. The second half of the night will remain mostly dry. The situation is similar in Upper Austria. At first, thunderstorms and rain will still dominate the weather, before the showers gradually ease off here as well.
In Tyrol and Vorarlberg, the first half of the night will also be wet, but it should remain largely dry toward morning.
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