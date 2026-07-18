A Dominant Grabher Sets Up the ÖTV Dream Final!

Grabher Advances with Strong Performance

Julia Grabher delivered a convincing performance in the second semifinal. The high altitude in Kitz suits her very well, thanks to her kick serve and high topspin. The 30-year-old from Vorarlberg took control right from the start against Erjavec and secured the first set in no time at all. In the second set, the Slovenian put up a bit more of a fight, but in the end, Grabher came out on top after 1 hour and 21 minutes. She converted her third match point.