Manhunt for Hit-and-Run Driver
Driver Left Dying Motorcyclist Behind
While one man was dying, another is said to have simply driven away. The incident occurred in Sankt Lorenz (Upper Austria). A motorcyclist from Salzburg had crashed because an unknown driver apparently failed to notice him approaching while pulling out of a parking space. The motorcyclist had to swerve abruptly, crashed, and sustained fatal injuries. Police are now searching for the driver responsible for the accident.
A 26-year-old man from Salzburg was riding his blue Yamaha YZT-R6 on the B 154 toward Mondsee on Friday evening around 7:40 p.m. In the Scharfling area (municipality of Sankt Lorenz), an unknown driver is believed to have suddenly pulled out of a parking space and failed to see the motorcyclist.
Unsuccessful Resuscitation Attempts
To avoid the impending collision, the motorcyclist had to swerve abruptly. He veered off the road, crashed heavily, and lay motionless in the roadside ditch. A doctor who happened to be present immediately began resuscitation efforts, but these were unfortunately unsuccessful.
The 26-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The district attorney’s office ordered an autopsy of his body, and the motorcycle was impounded.
Light-gray station wagon with German license plates
According to witness statements, the hit-and-run vehicle is believed to have been a light gray station wagon with German license plates. The Mondsee Police Department is asking for any relevant information at 059133/4167.
The B 154 was closed in both directions for one hour and subsequently remained closed to one lane of traffic for another hour. The police are currently investigating the case as negligent homicide in traffic.
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