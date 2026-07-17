Over 200 letters of support for the FIFA boss!

Infantino has been in office since 2016

Candidates can be nominated by FIFA member associations until November 18. Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver at the end of April that he would run for the position of FIFA president for the fourth time next year. Infantino succeeded Joseph Blatter in 2016 and has been re-elected twice, each time without an opponent. According to the statutes, another term through 2031 would be his last as FIFA president.