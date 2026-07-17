No joke
Over 200 letters of support for the FIFA boss!
Apparently, an overwhelming majority of FIFA member associations are in favor of re-electing Gianni Infantino!
Despite the uproar over the lifted red card suspension for U.S. pro Folarin Balogun, the incumbent president of world soccer’s governing body has received formal support from over 200 countries, the “Guardian” reported. According to the report, only a handful of the 211 associations have not signed a letter of support.
The German Football Association recently confirmed that it had not signed a letter of support for Infantino’s reelection. Nevertheless, as things stand, Infantino can be confident of his reelection at the FIFA Congress on March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco. Even though there had been critical voices—particularly from Europe—following the Balogun case, no opposing candidate has come forward so far.
The US striker’s red-card suspension had been lifted by the formally independent Disciplinary Committee following a phone call from US President Donald Trump to Infantino, a move that drew some criticism of the FIFA president. However, there is currently no broad opposition in sight within the soccer world.
Infantino has been in office since 2016
Candidates can be nominated by FIFA member associations until November 18. Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver at the end of April that he would run for the position of FIFA president for the fourth time next year. Infantino succeeded Joseph Blatter in 2016 and has been re-elected twice, each time without an opponent. According to the statutes, another term through 2031 would be his last as FIFA president.
Criticism from the human rights organization
Even in the run-up to the Congress in Vancouver, associations from South America, Africa, and Asia had unanimously pledged their support for Infantino. This means the 56-year-old would already have the necessary majority for re-election.
This week, the British human rights organization FairSquare said it had filed a complaint against Infantino with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It accuses the official of repeatedly violating the IOC’s rules on political neutrality. The main allegation: Infantino is said to have offered Trump his political support.
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